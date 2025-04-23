© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 12-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.

Cinematique Presents: No Other Land

April 23, 2025

No Other Land screens Monday, May 19th through Wednesday, May 21st at 7 pm with an additional screening at 4 pm on Wednesday in the Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall.

This film, made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, shows the destruction of the occupied West Bank's Masafer Yatta by Israeli soldiers and the alliance that develops between the Palestinian activist Basel and Israeli journalist Yuval.
