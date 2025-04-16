Meet Peter Askim, New Music Director and Conductor of the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

Listen to WHQR's Pat Marriott interview with Peter Askim, the new music director for the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra.

After 39 seasons under the musical direction of Steven Errante, the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra (WSO) soon will take cues from conductor Peter Askim.

The orchestra’s board of directors announced that Askim will take over as Music Director and Conductor of the WSO on June 1, 2025, and will lead the orchestra at the 2025-26 Season Opening concert on September 20, 2025, in Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College.

(We apologize for the technical audio difficulties in the quality of the interview)

