WHQR
Published April 9, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT

WHQR and SpeakYaPeace NC Present: Lyrics and Verse Featuring SolTree Reign, a night of live music and poetry celebrating poetry month happening Friday, April 18th at 7 pm in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR!

RSVP to this event by emailing rsvp@whqr.org or by calling (910) 343-1640 ext. 203! ($10 suggested donation)

Founded by Brooklyn-born, poet and artist Carrie Assat, SpeakYaPeace NC is a movement where poetry, music, and truth-telling build community and spark change.

At the center of that movement is SolTree Reign—a 6-piece band blending R&B, soul, and spoken word into a vibe that’s part movement, part meditation.

SolTree Reign features:

  • Mahlaynee Cooper - Vocals + Spoken Word
  • Royce Williams – Keys
  • TK Turbo – Bass
  • Mike Hanson – Master Conga playa / Original Last Poet
  • Junious Fulton – Drums
  • Robert Bellamy (ScaleHamHawk Da Poet) – Percussion + Spoken Word

Additionally there will be poetry from Mama Makeda

Join SolTree Reign and SpeakYaPeace NC in bringing an unforgettable night of live music, poetry, and power to the MC Erny Gallery.
