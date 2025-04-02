A Little Lunch Music features local or visiting musicians who perform short concerts in WHQR's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to be notified of all upcoming programs!No reservations are required for this free concert and we’ll provide some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.
A Little Lunch Music Featuring The Ivalas Quartet
A Little Lunch Music returns to the MC Erny Gallery Monday, April 28th at 12pm and features The Ivalas Quartet.
Hailed by The Strad for playing with “tremendous heart and beauty,” the Ivalas Quartet has been changing the face of classical music since its inception in 2017 with a mission to enrich the classical music world by spotlighting past and present BIPOC composers alongside the standard repertory.