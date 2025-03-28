Doug Benson: From Dead Crow Comedy to Carnegie Hall, podcasting to the 'Mount Rushmore' of cannabis users
Comedian, podcaster, and cannabis enthusiast Doug Benson returns to Wilmington’s Dead Crow Comedy in April, just ahead of 4/20. WHQR's Arts Reporter Demia Avery spoke with him about his influences and his work.
Doug Benson is known for his popular podcasts (“Doug Loves Movies” and "Getting Doug With High"), his films ("Super High Me,” “The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled,” "Chronic-Con: Episode 420"), appearances on TV shows like "@midnight," "The Trailer Park Boys" and "You're The Worst," and for presiding over “The High Court” as ‘Judge Doug’ on Comedy Central.
Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment