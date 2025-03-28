© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Doug Benson: From Dead Crow Comedy to Carnegie Hall, podcasting to the 'Mount Rushmore' of cannabis users

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published March 28, 2025 at 2:31 PM EDT

Comedian, podcaster, and cannabis enthusiast Doug Benson returns to Wilmington’s Dead Crow Comedy in April, just ahead of 4/20. WHQR's Arts Reporter Demia Avery spoke with him about his influences and his work.

Doug Benson is known for his popular podcasts (“Doug Loves Movies” and "Getting Doug With High"), his films ("Super High Me,” “The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled,” "Chronic-Con: Episode 420"), appearances on TV shows like "@midnight," "The Trailer Park Boys" and "You're The Worst," and for presiding over “The High Court” as ‘Judge Doug’ on Comedy Central.

More, including show dates, at Doug Loves Movies.

Demia Avery
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.

In addition, Demia is co-founder of The Avery Agency, a SAG franchised talent agency located in Atlanta, GA, alongside her partner/sister, Gerra Avery.

Demia is the author of two motivational eBooks entitled, "The Roadblock is You," and"Meditations For the Right Now", as well as a twice being a nominee for the Delaware Black Awards and recently a Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Minority Excellence in Business Award nominee.

Lastly, Demia is CEO/Host of the local podcast Whatchu’Doin NC (formerly Whatchu Doin Wilmington).

See stories by Demia Avery