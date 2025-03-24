From the Mouths of Babes Theatre talks latest project and "documentary theater"

Trey Morehouse is a theatre artist and educator with a focus on community engagement and collaborative theatre-making. As the founding artistic director of Mouths of Babes Theatre, Trey works alongside a talented ensemble to create original works that focus on true stories and local issues. He is passionate about creating art that highlights collective experiences and the often-overlooked contributions of everyday people.

Amber Briana Moore is an actor and racial equity advocate. She has been featured in various productions in the Southeast from live theatre, films and network television. She received her B.A. in Theatre and African American Studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she also discovered her interest in art centering on African American life and culture. She has been involved with MoB since 2018 and regularly advises with research on local African American history.

