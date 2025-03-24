© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
From the Mouths of Babes Theatre talks latest project and "documentary theater"

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published March 24, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT
Trey Morehouse and Amber Moore from Mouths of Babes Theatre.
Contributed
/
WHQR
Trey Morehouse and Amber Moore from Mouths of Babes Theatre.

Mouth of Babes Theatre uses "collaborative theatre-making to explore social justice, cultural engagement, and issues that matter to our community." WHQR's arts reporter Demia Avery sat down with Artistic Director Trey Morehouse and Associate Artistic Director Amber Moore to learn more.

Trey Morehouse is a theatre artist and educator with a focus on community engagement and collaborative theatre-making. As the founding artistic director of Mouths of Babes Theatre, Trey works alongside a talented ensemble to create original works that focus on true stories and local issues. He is passionate about creating art that highlights collective experiences and the often-overlooked contributions of everyday people.

Amber Briana Moore is an actor and racial equity advocate. She has been featured in various productions in the Southeast from live theatre, films and network television. She received her B.A. in Theatre and African American Studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she also discovered her interest in art centering on African American life and culture. She has been involved with MoB since 2018 and regularly advises with research on local African American history.

You can find more information about Mouths of Babes Theatre here.
Demia Avery
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.

In addition, Demia is co-founder of The Avery Agency, a SAG franchised talent agency located in Atlanta, GA, alongside her partner/sister, Gerra Avery.

Demia is the author of two motivational eBooks entitled, "The Roadblock is You," and"Meditations For the Right Now", as well as a twice being a nominee for the Delaware Black Awards and recently a Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Minority Excellence in Business Award nominee.

Lastly, Demia is CEO/Host of the local podcast Whatchu’Doin NC (formerly Whatchu Doin Wilmington).

See stories by Demia Avery