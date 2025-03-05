A Little Lunch Music Featuring Thomas Austria and Guitare Le

"A Little Lunch Music" returns Thursday, March 13 at noon in the MC Erny Gallery, featuring performances by UNCW Students Thomas Austria and Guitare Le.

About the Artists:

Thomas Austria has performed with distinction at departmental recitals and masterclasses with guest artists, has contributed his talents to musical productions, and most recently was the winner of last year’s Richard Deas Concerto Competition. This had given him the privilege of performing in the Wilson Center alongside the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra. In addition to his efforts on piano, Thomas contributes as a bassoonist with the community-based Wilmington Symphonic Winds and occasionally with the Wilmington Symphony.

Coming from Vietnam, Guitare Le is an international Honors senior double majoring in Music Performance and Communication Studies. In her time at UNCW, Guitare has performed in recitals and seminars as both piano soloist and accompanist, several UNCW Department of Music’s Honors Recitals, and was awarded twice the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Award for achieving the top score as a piano soloist in the Honors Audition

