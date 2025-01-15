NPR Special Coverage of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration

On Monday, January 20, the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies will take place on the west front of the U.S. Capitol building, as Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation's 47th President.

NPR will provide live, anchored Special Coverage of the ceremonies in the middle of the day for your broadcast on the NPR Special Events Coverage/Breaking News Subscription (aka Breaking News Channel) in ContentDepot.

Tune in to 91.3 FM and streaming on Monday, January 20th starting at 11 am to listen!