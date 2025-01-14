Cinematique Presents: A Complete Unknown

Click here to purchase tickets!

A Complete Unknown runs from Monday, February 3rd to Friday, February 7th at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theater at Thalian Hall at 7 pm, with an additional screening at 4 pm on Wednesday, February 5th.

In 1961, an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with music icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide.