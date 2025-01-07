Fourth Friday Art Gallery: "A Life In Color"

"A Life In Color" celebrates the life and artwork of North Carolina artist and painter Frances H. LaFontaine (1935-2017).

The opening reception will be held on January 24th from 6pm to 9pm in the MC Erny Gallery.

About the Artist:

Fran, a Greensboro native, discovered her passion for art early on. She earned her BFA at Women's College (now UNCG) in 1957, studying under renowned artists John Opper and Gregory Ivy. Her artistic journey led her to New York City, where she worked as an artist for McGraw Hill at the age of 22. After years of career moves, in 1998 Fran and her husband John retired in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she entered her most prolific and artistic period. Fran's signature style is characterized by vibrant colors, rich depth, and dynamic energy.

Fran's paintings continue to adorn homes and businesses locally and globally. Throughout her career, she received awards at the Arboretum, the Azalea Festival, and numerous juried state and national shows. Notably, at 81, Fran won first place in the Landfall Foundation for Acrylic painting. Her works have been featured in galleries and private clubs, including Porter's Neck Country Club, Landfall, The City Club, and the Cameron Art Museum. Fran's painting "Untitled" graced the cover of the 2nd edition of Wilma! Magazine in 2004.

This retrospective exhibit showcases a colorful and varied collection of Fran's remaining works, described as abstract expressionism with her favored medium being acrylics. To honor Fran's legacy and allow her art to continue bringing joy and beauty to others, the pieces will be offered at deeply discounted prices.