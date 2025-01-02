Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 12-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.
Cinematique Presents: 2025 Oscar Nominated Short Films
The "2025 Oscar Nominated Short Films" will be screening from Monday, February 24th to Wednesday, February 26th at the Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall at 7 pm, with an additional screening at 4 pm on Wednesday, January 8th.
Schedule and titles coming soon!