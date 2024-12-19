Friday Feedback: December 20, 2024

We got some calls this week from listeners who reported that Tuesday night’s Smooth Landing did not seem to be playing correctly. We did have a server problem on Tuesday that prevented George Scheibner’s show from loading correctly and playing. Thanks to everyone who called to alert us to this problem. Aren’t computers fun? Speaking of glitches, thanks also to everyone who bore with us while we replaced our old antenna that had been struck by lightning with a brand new one. I’m happy to report that everything is working great.

And I want to thank the generous listeners who chose to support public radio on Giving Tuesday and our one-day pledge drive. Your gifts will make our work at WHQR possible plus your pledges generated a donation from investment advisor Bob Loweth to NourishNC to provide more than 2000 meals for hungry children in our area.

We received some very nice comments during the drive that I wanted to share with you. “This is where I get most of the local & national news. WHQR is where local investigative reporting gets done”, “Morning news to smooth landing and everything in between. Thank You for being a large part of our community” and my personal favorite, “This gift is in honor of the dulcet tones of Mr. Ken Campbell.”

The elections are over, but our reporting on them continues. Rachel Keith received a nice note of recognition from a listener who appreciates our efforts, writing “Kudos to you and Kelly. Terrific in-depth reporting! Thank you.” You can find a summary of WHQR’s election reporting on the November 25th edition of The NewsRoom on our website, where you’ll also find a link to all the stories.

We got a question from a listener in Charlotte who wanted to know “Are you planning to broadcast the Metropolitan Opera on Saturday afternoons?” Program Director Ken Campbell responded, saying “Yes. WHQR is carrying the entire season of the Metropolitan Opera Saturday matinee broadcasts. In fact the season is just underway.”

Last Sunday, WHQR held our annual Homemade Holiday Shorts live broadcast followed by a reception. We got a question from one attendee the next day, saying “Such a great show last night. And delicious food too. Is it possible to listen to the program again? I’d love to send a link to my kids. Thanks!” It is possible to hear the program again. We’ll be rebroadcasting the show on Christmas Eve on 91.3 at 7 PM, but you can listen to it anytime by streaming it from the WHQR website. Just look for the Homemade Holiday Shorts link on the right side of our home page. We also shot video of the program, which you can see on the WHQR YouTube page.

As we wrap up 2024, I want to thank our listeners for making this year so special. All of us at WHQR have enjoyed meeting you at our events, getting your questions and comments and just knowing you’re out there listening.

We love to get your questions, comments, and criticisms. You can find us on Facebook and Twitter, or X, or email us at feedback@whqr.org. Thanks for your feedback, and we look forward to hearing from you.