Cinematique Presents: Queer

Queer runs from Monday, February 10th to Wednesday, February 12th at the Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall at 7 pm, with an additional screening at 4 pm on Wednesday, January 8th.

In 1950s Mexico City, an American immigrant in his late forties leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival of a young student stirs the man into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone.