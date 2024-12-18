Cinematique Presents: Anora

Click Here To Purchase Tickets!

Anora runs from Monday, January 6th to Wednesday, January 8th at the Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall at 7 pm, with an additional screening at 4 pm on Wednesday, January 8th.

Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.