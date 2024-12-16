Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy: Wilmington Voices

Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy is a five-minute interview feature that airs on HQR News (91.3fm and 98.9fm) on Fridays at 9:01am and 3:01pm; and Saturdays and Sundays at 7:01am and 2:01pm and Sundays at 6:01pm. It will also air on Classical HQR (92.7fm, 96.7FM and 102.3fm) on Fridays at 12:01pm, 5:01pm; and Saturdays and Sundays at 11:01am.Ms. Bellamy welcomes guests from all over the Cape Fear Region, talking about arts, culture, community and more.Those interested in submitting an idea for future consideration should email aroundtown@whqr.org.Rhonda Bellamy is currently the Executive Director of the Arts Council of Wilmington and NHC. Bellamy has served on a variety of arts-related boards, including Cameron Art Museum, the Black Arts Alliance, Inc. and the North Carolina Black Film Festival, both of which she co-founded. In addition to her work in the arts, she has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast news. She previously served as news director for Cumulus Media’s five station radio cluster in Wilmington, as well as hosted a daily talk show. Bellamy has also authored and edited three books. She has been honored as Women of the Year-New Hanover Human Relations Commission, YWCA Woman of Achievement in the Arts, and was named one of the 50 Most Influential Arts Leaders (Stars News).