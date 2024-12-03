2024 One-Day Pledge Drive Volunteers Needed!

Our 2024 One-Day Pledge Drive is almost here, and we are looking for individuals or teams volunteers to answer phones during our One-Day Pledge Drive on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Pledges are taken by computer, so all volunteers should feel comfortable typing and using a computer. Shifts begin with a brief orientation and can be a fun way to meet other Public Radio fans and hang out with the WHQR staff! To sign up, email Mary Bradley at mbradley@whqr.org with the specific time that you would like and your name and contact information. Shifts fill up quickly, so please let us know if you would like to volunteer as well as a second choice if possible. Please see the shift times below:

6 am - 9 am

9 am - 12 pm

12 pm - 3 pm

3 pm - 6 pm