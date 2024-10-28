Press Release: October 22, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

CINEMATIQUE OF WILMINGTON Announces Three More Stunning Films

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA – Cinematique of Wilmington, a series of independent, classic, foreign and notable films co-sponsored by WHQR 91.3fm Public Radio and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Inc., is pleased to announce three great films added to the line-up: The Outrun, Lee, and Saturday Night. Tickets to all screenings are $7 plus a $2.14 ticketing fee plus tax and available at the Thalian Box office (Monday-Saturday from 2-5pm) or thalianhall.org. Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or visit whqr.org or thalianhall.org.

The Outrun (2024)

November 4-6, M-W @ 7p + W @ 4p, Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall

The Outrun, starring Academy Award-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan, tells the tale of Rona who, after living life on the edge in London, attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of Scotland's Orkney Islands - where she grew up - hoping to heal. Adapted from the bestselling memoir by Amy Liptrot, The Outrun was officially selected at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival, and the 77th Edinburgh International Film Festival.

“It’s a gorgeous artifact and a cinematic experiment that works beautifully, one innovative frame at a time, centered on Ronan’s soaring and soul-restoring performance.” – Thomas Laffly – RogerEbert.com

Lee (2023)

November 11-13, M-F @ 7p + W @ 4p, Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall

Based on a true life story, Lee tells the story of American photographer Lee Miller (Kate Winslet), a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. The film stars award-winning actors Kate Winslet, Andy Sandberg, and Alexander Skarsgard and was nominated for the Audience Award at the Aegean Film Festival.

“This is a penetrating biopic, and while it may take a familiar shape, the pioneering woman at the center was anything but traditional.” Katie Walsh – The Los Angeles Times

Saturday Night (2024)

December 16-18, M-W @ 7p + W @ 4p, Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall

Directed by Jason Reitman and winner of the 5280 award at the Denver International Film Festival, Saturday Night tells the real life story of how a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever with the creation of the legendary comedy show Saturday Night Live.

“Now, just one year shy of the pop phenom’s 50th anniversary, director Jason Reitman gives back, turning an oral history of the very first episode into a rowdy, delectably profane backstage homage.” Peter Debruge, Variety.

WHQR Public Media is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington. A trusted source for NPR and local news, WHQR serves southeastern North Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm, and Classical HQR at 92.7fm and 96.7fm.

