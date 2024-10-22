Cinematique Presents: The Outrun

Click here to purchase tickets!

The Outrun will be screening from Monday, November 4th to Wednesday, November 6th at the Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall at 7pm, with an additional screening at 4pm on Wednesday, November 6th.

After living life on the edge in London, Rona (Saoirse Ronan) attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. Hoping to heal, she returns to the wild beauty of Scotland's Orkney Islands where she grew up.

Watch the trailer here.