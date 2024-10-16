© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
2024 Classical Music Listener Survey

WHQR
Published October 16, 2024 at 11:47 AM EDT

Click Here To Take Our Survey!

WHQR is the radio station that listens to you!

Would you kindly spare about 3 minutes and answer a few questions about our music programming?

If more than one person in your household listens to our classical channel, you should each respond separately.

Please return your response(s) in accordance with the survey instructions. If you would like to discuss, please email Pat Marriott at pmarriott@whqr.org.

Many thanks for your replies!
