WHQR's 2024 Fall Pledge Drive Begins!

Our 2024 Fall Pledge Drive Begins TODAY!

Help celebrate 40 years of great radio! Support your go-to source for award-winning news coverage and beautiful music. With your support, we've built an award-winning news team, launched community-wide initiatives, and replaced our outdated and failing tube transmitter with a brand new solid state transmitter that has greatly improved the signal’s reliability and our broadcast capacity.

We need you now – so we can be here when you need us most – with election results and analysis, coverage of the wars, natural disasters, the pandemic, racial justice, climate change, and more.

So please do your part and call 910-343-1138 or DONATE ONLINE .

Be sure to select a dual WHQR/NPR t-shirt or mug as our gift to you. This celebrates our 40 year partnership with NPR.

WIN AN APPLE TECH PACKAGE!

We're also excited about our Fall Pledge Drive sweepstakes. You could win an Apple Tech Pack that includes an iPad, a pair of AirPods and an Apple Watch! Anyone who calls or pledges online is automatically entered to win. All current WHQR Sustaining Members are also automatically entered. (Thank You Sustainers!) See sweepstakes rules.