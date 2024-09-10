WHQR Provides Live Debate Coverage Starting Tonight at 9pm

WHQR will be providing live debate coverage courtesy of NPR and ABC.

NPR’s Special Coverage would begin at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday 9/10 and is anticipated to run until 11 PM ET. It will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly. Also joining the coverage: NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and White House Correspondent Deepa Shivaram.

Tune into 91.3 tonight starting at 9pm to listen.