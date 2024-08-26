WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!
STNL! Featuring: The Carlos Garcia Jazz Trio
The Carlos Garcia Jazz Trio will be performing next Thursday, September 5th for our upcoming Soup to Nuts Live show!
Carlos Garcia graduated from UNCW in 2019 with a degree in Music; Jazz Studies. The piano is his main instrument and plays it regularly with various music groups across North Carolina. He is also the music director of a local Hispanic church in Wilmington, NC, where he plays every Sunday.
Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)