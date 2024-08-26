STNL! Featuring: The Carlos Garcia Jazz Trio

The Carlos Garcia Jazz Trio will be performing next Thursday, September 5th for our upcoming Soup to Nuts Live show!

Carlos Garcia graduated from UNCW in 2019 with a degree in Music; Jazz Studies. The piano is his main instrument and plays it regularly with various music groups across North Carolina. He is also the music director of a local Hispanic church in Wilmington, NC, where he plays every Sunday.

Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)