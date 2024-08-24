On the record: Singer-songwriter Emily Burdette on being true to herself in her work

*This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Listen to Demia Avery's full interview with Emily Burdette Listen • 27:36

Emily Burdette grew up in the small town of St. Albans, West Virginia. She began exploring music at a young age. Her mother and father always had music on in the house and encouraged listening to a wide range of artists such as The Beatles, Madonna, The Beach Boys, Elton John, & Linda Ronstadt. She began writing lyrics when she was fourteen years old. After having tried piano lessons and deciding that wasn’t for her, she picked up the guitar.

While attending Belmont University in 2002 in Nashville, Tennessee, Emily decided she truly wanted to pursue a career in singing and songwriting. Her style emulates her influences including Jewel, Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles, and Sheryl Crow. She has a singer/songwriter style that invokes sounds of both pop and folk music.

In December 2011, Emily released Time to Speak, a 5-song EP of all original songs. This was done with the help of independent music producer and musician David White. She later recorded an eleven-track follow-up record with award-winning producer Karen Kane. This latest CD, entitled “Make Believe” was released on Nov. 15, 2013.

Emily has been consistently releasing singles for the past couple of years now. She has recorded with Trent Harrison of Hour Glass Studios as well as the home studio of Grey Oakes. Her music is available on all streaming platforms.

She is currently performing at various locations in Wilmington, NC, and the surrounding area as well as running a songwriters series called Voice & the Pen.

Emily recently added a second performer to her act — Jordan Hughes (also fiancee) joins in forming a duo. She adds seamless harmonies to the lead vocals as well as playing lead guitar.

They are currently recording new songs with producer and fellow musician, Sam Hatch of The Hatch Brothers. Look for the next single due out on May 10th called "Safe With You.

