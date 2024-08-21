WHQR Says a Fond Farewell to Lan Nichols

Lan began his affiliation with WHQR in 2003 when he launched Front Street Blues, which he has hosted and produced every week for 21 years. Lan has overseen the station’s Information Technology needs for nearly 15 years and he’s been a production team member (most recently booking & setup) for Soup to Nuts Live since its inception in 2008. Of course, as is true of so many at the station, he’s been a part of multiple other endeavors.

Lan says, “I have absolutely enjoyed working with so many good people in my years at WHQR. There have been unforgettable moments and fulfilling projects that I have been very proud to have played a part in. Most of all, I credit our listeners, volunteers, donors, staff members, boards, and community-at-large for this creative space we call WHQR - nothing else like it on the planet. I cherish the memories and the experience! This is not retirement - that would be boring. I'll continue my work in IT, music, and related media here in our region."

WHQR thanks Lan for all of his great years and wishes him much success in the future!