STNL! Featuring: Jon Shain & FJ Ventre

Soup to Nuts Live! returns Sunday, August 18th at 4pm at Live at Ted's with Jon Shain & FJ Ventre

Hailing from Durham, NC, Jon Shain is a veteran singer-songwriter who’s been turning heads for years with his words, his fiery acoustic guitar work, and his evolved musical style – combining improvised piedmont blues with bluegrass, swing, and ragtime.

FJ Ventre began playing music with Jon in 1982 when they met in high school and have developed a brotherly connection that continues to this day.

Purchase tickets here

