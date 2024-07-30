Press Release: July 30, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, May 24, 2024

CINEMATIQUE OF WILMINGTON Announces Three More Stunning Films

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA – Cinematique of Wilmington, a series of independent, classic, foreign and notable films co-sponsored by WHQR 91.3fm Public Radio and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Inc., is pleased to announce five great films added to the line-up: The Bikeriders, Janet Planet, Longlegs, Touch, and Sing Sing. Tickets to all screenings are $7 plus a $2.14 ticketing fee plus tax and available at the Thalian Box office (Monday-Saturday from 2-5pm) or thalianhall.org. Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or visit whqr.org or thalianhall.org.

The Bikeriders (2023)

August 5-7, M-W @ 7p + W @ 4p, Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall

The Bikeriders captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

“There’s no goal to be met or secret to be uncovered. Instead, it’s a collection of odd, wonderfully realized vignettes that plunge us into an alternative way of life that it neither glamorizes nor satirizes but simply strives to understand.” – Kyle Smith, The Wall Street Journal

Janet Planet (2024)

August 19-23, M-F @ 7p + W @ 4p, Ruth and Bucky Stein Theater at Thalian Hall

Nominated for the Panorama Audience Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, and for the Bright Horizons Award at the Melbourne International Film Festival, Janet Planet follows 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler), spending the summer of 1991 at home in rural Massachusetts, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet (Julianne Nicholson). As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet.

“Baker’s delicate spellbinders more often leave their themes unspoken. Her characters grapple with longings and a need to prove their worth, but they rarely share their struggles out loud.”- Amy Nicholson, The Washington Post

Longlegs (2024)

August 26-28, M-W @ 7p + W @ 4p, Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall

FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Nicholas Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

“The tension never lets up throughout Longlegs, though it is peppered with a dry, black humor that somehow just makes everything more disturbing.” – Katie Walsh, The Los Angeles Times

Touch (2024)

September 9-11, M-W @ 7p + W @ 4p, Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall

A romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents; Touch follows one man's emotional journey to find his first love who disappeared 50 years ago, before his time runs out.

“This is a movie of gentle but resonant pleasures; it slows the world down, a little, for the span of time you’re watching it. And couldn’t we all use a little of that these days?” – Stephanie Zacharek, Time

Sing Sing (2024)

September 30-October 2, M-W @ 7p + W @ 4p, Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall

Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. Sing Sing won the Audience Award at SXSW as well as Best Film and Excellent Ensemble in Acting Awards at the Seattle International Film Festival.

“A film like Sing Sing is a rare, precious achievement — a cinematic work of unique empathy and hand-turned humanity, hewed from the heart, with rigorous attention paid to the creative process.” – Katie Walsh, The Los Angeles Times

