Cinematique Presents: Sing Sing

Sing Sing runs from Monday, September 30 through Wednesday, October 2, screening at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm at Thalian Hall.

Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. Sing Sing won the Audience Award at SXSW as well as Best Film and Excellent Ensemble in Acting Awards at the Seattle International Film Festival.

Watch the trailer here.