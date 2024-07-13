© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Wilmingtonian artist and teacher Manny Lloyd on dance-class triumphs

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published July 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM EDT
Wilmington-based dancer and dance instructor Manny Lloyd.
This week, WHQR’s Arts Reporter Demia Avery interviews Wilmington artist and dance instructor Manny Lloyd. Lloyd talks about his history with dancing and how he became an instructor — and shares a meaningful triumph he recently watched unfold in his dance classroom.

This reporting is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund. Learn more about the fund here.

Listen to Demia Avery's full interview with Manny Lloyd

Manuel Christopher Lloyd hails from the historic city of Wilmington, North Carolina. With a deep-rooted connection to his hometown, he has dedicated his life to preserving and promoting Black history, heritage, and culture and has an unwavering dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable society. In an era where understanding and acknowledging the rich tapestry of the Black experience is more crucial than ever, Manuel stands as a beacon of inspiration.
Demia Avery
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.

In addition, Demia is co-founder of The Avery Agency, a SAG franchised talent agency located in Atlanta, GA, alongside her partner/sister, Gerra Avery.

Demia is the author of two motivational eBooks entitled, "The Roadblock is You," and"Meditations For the Right Now", as well as a twice being a nominee for the Delaware Black Awards and recently a Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Minority Excellence in Business Award nominee.

Lastly, Demia is CEO/Host of the local podcast Whatchu’Doin NC (formerly Whatchu Doin Wilmington).

