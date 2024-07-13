Wilmingtonian artist and teacher Manny Lloyd on dance-class triumphs
This week, WHQR’s Arts Reporter Demia Avery interviews Wilmington artist and dance instructor Manny Lloyd. Lloyd talks about his history with dancing and how he became an instructor — and shares a meaningful triumph he recently watched unfold in his dance classroom.
This reporting is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund. Learn more about the fund here.
Listen to Demia Avery's full interview with Manny Lloyd
Manuel Christopher Lloyd hails from the historic city of Wilmington, North Carolina. With a deep-rooted connection to his hometown, he has dedicated his life to preserving and promoting Black history, heritage, and culture and has an unwavering dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable society. In an era where understanding and acknowledging the rich tapestry of the Black experience is more crucial than ever, Manuel stands as a beacon of inspiration.