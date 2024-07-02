WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!
STNL! Featuring: The Hatch Brothers
If you missed the show, you can hear it on 91.3 fm this weekend. We’ll be broadcasting the show on Friday at 7:00pm and Saturday night at 9:00pm here on WHQR.
Originally formed in Wilmington, North Carolina, The Hatch Brothers are a breed of their own. The overall sound is a blend of their favorite genres pulling from blues, rock, jazz and even folk in some instances. Collectively, The Hatch Brothers have undeniable chemistry and their ability to tailor songs on the spot creates a unique performance every time.