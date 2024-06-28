STNL! Featuring: Striking Copper

Led by red-headed twin sisters with amazing voices, Striking Copper is a harmony-driven, roots-rock band whose powerhouse vocals bring a feminine charm to their rock & roll counterparts. It's Americana delivered with emotion and power. Unforgettable, inspiring, intriguing.

Catch Striking Copper on July 18th at the MC Erny Gallery starting at 7:30!

For more information on the band, check out their Instagram, Twitter

and YouTube