Press Release: July 31, 2023

WHQR Public Media Launches Community Agenda Project, asking Wilmington Citizens about issues that matter most

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA – WHQR Public Media announces The Community Agenda, a program aimed at surveying community members prior to the city election in November, 2023. Citizens are asked simply “What do you want the candidates to talk about as they compete for your votes?” This information will be used to direct WHQR News’ coverage of the candidates and the election.

According to Project Manager and WHQR Reporter Kelly Kenoyer, “The Community Agenda is an opportunity for citizens to decide what an election is about, instead of the candidates. Our election coverage will be based largely on what the community says it cares about, and we’ll bring those concerns directly to candidates and public officials.”

WHQR is working with a group of trained, committed volunteers to gather responses including, but not limited to, promotion, tabling at community events, and canvassing areas with high pedestrian traffic. Most of the volunteers are members of WHQR’s Community Advisory Board along with key station volunteers. The aim of the project is to not only gather as many responses as possible, but to cover a large and diverse body of respondents.

WHQR is looking for collaboration with other interested news outlets. For more information visit www.whqr.org/communityagenda.

WHQR Public Media is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington. A trusted source for NPR and local news, WHQR serves southeastern North Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm, and Classical HQR at 92.7fm and 96.7fm.

