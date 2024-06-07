© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Black Music Month Celebration: Featuring Benny Hill, Kim Pacheco, and Aaron Leathers Sr.

WHQR
Published June 7, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT

WHQR Public Media is excited to announce our annual Black Music Month Celebration with a night of jazz, soul, gospel, and spirituals from local black artists including Benny Hill, Kim Pacheco, Richard White Jr., Aaron Leathers Sr., and Monnie Swepson. Hosted by Rhonda Bellamy as a part of WHQR’s Juneteenth celebration, our concert will take place on Wednesday, June 19th at 7pm.

The concert is free, but YOU MUST RSVP by emailing rsvp@whqr.org to let us know how many will be attending. We hope to see you there!
