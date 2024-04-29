STNL! Featuring: The Benny Hill Ensemble

The Benny Hill Ensemble will perform on Thursday, May 16 at 7:30pm in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.orgor call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

Since his earliest days of performing in Wilmington, few musicians have captured our hearts and ears as Benny Hill. Energy, expression, and depth mark every note of Benny’s show, and there is never a shortage of amazing talent in his band. An evening of jazz favorites and much more!

Find out more about Benny Hill on his website, Youtube, or follow him on Facebook.