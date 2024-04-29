WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!
STNL! Featuring: The Benny Hill Ensemble
The Benny Hill Ensemble will perform on Thursday, May 16 at 7:30pm in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.orgor call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)
Since his earliest days of performing in Wilmington, few musicians have captured our hearts and ears as Benny Hill. Energy, expression, and depth mark every note of Benny’s show, and there is never a shortage of amazing talent in his band. An evening of jazz favorites and much more!
Find out more about Benny Hill on his website, Youtube, or follow him on Facebook.