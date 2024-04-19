Docutime Film Festival celebrates its 20th year

The Docutime Film Festival is coming back for its 20th anniversary to celebrate founder Paula Haller and to continue its reputation for bringing acclaimed documentaries to Wilmington so that our dedicated community of documentary-lovers can experience a full-day of award-winning, enlightening entertainment. Docutime is being re-born after a brief hibernation through a premier partnership between Cucalorus Film Foundation and WHQR Public Media and will take place at Jengo’s Playhouse in the emerging Soda Pop District in downtown Wilmington. An all-day pass is only $35 and individual tickets for screenings are $10. There will only be 30 advance tickets available for each screening, so grab yours today!

Join us at Jengo's Playhouseon Saturday, June 1 from 9:50am to 9:30pm to see this great line-up of documentaries:

10am - Deep Rising

LUNCH- Enjoy lunch on your own, or at Bowstrings Burgers and Brewyard across the street from Jengo's. All day-pass holders receive 50% off your entire order (food and drinks). Just show your day-pass to receive this great discount!

1:15pm - Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All

4pm - A Galactic Symphony of Shorts

6pm - Docutime social hour

7:30pm - The Eternal Memory

Buy your tickets here.

DocuTime originated in Los Angeles as an International Documentary Association (IDA) sponsored event. One of the founders of IDA, Paula Lee Haller, relocated to Wilmington, and it was her dream to expand IDA events to other venues. After successfully launching the inaugural DocuFest-Wilmington in 2003, the festival is now celebrating its 20th year.