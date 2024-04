WHQR’s 40th Birthday is Monday, April 22, and we want to celebrate with you!

Join staff and listeners at Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar in Carolina Beach from 5-7pm for free prizes, great ocean views, snacks, great drinks and, of course, birthday cake! Plus Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar is donating free appetizers for the event!

We hope you will join us for this FREE event!