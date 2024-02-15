Cinematique Presents: Zone of Interest

Zone of Interest runs from Monday, March 25 through Wednesday, March 27. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Cannes Film Festival Gran Prix Winner

Academy Award Nominee for:



Best International Feature Film

Best Sound

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Best Achievement in Directing

Best Adapted Screenplay

The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.