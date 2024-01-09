© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 2-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.

Cinematique Presents: Poor Things

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published January 9, 2024 at 5:57 PM EST

Poor Things runs from Monday, February 12 through Wednesday, February 14. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
