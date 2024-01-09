Cinematique Presents: Poor Things

Poor Things runs from Monday, February 12 through Wednesday, February 14. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.