© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 2-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.

Cinematique Presents: Anatomy of a Fall

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published December 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST

Anatomy of a Fall  runs from Monday, January 15 through Wednesday, January 17. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4 pm in HistoricThalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Samuel's suspicious death is presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. What follows is not just an investigation into the circumstances of Samuel's death but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel's conflicted relationship.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols
In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.
Tags
Inside WHQR Culture/Arts
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley