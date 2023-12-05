Holiday Programming 2023

Sunday, Dec. 3

7-8am on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice Advent Special

Sacred music for the season of Advent

8am-noon on Classical HQR 92.7

Sunday Baroque Holiday Special

Baroque music for the seasons of Advent and Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 7

6-7pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Candles Burning Brightly

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Sunday, Dec. 10

7-8am on Classical HQR 92.7

8am-noon on Classical HQR 92.7

Monday, Dec. 11

8-10pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Salmagundi Holiday Special I

Pat Marriott's regular Monday evening potpourri features Rheinberger's "Star of Bethlehem, "Schütz's "Christmas Story," and Poulenc's "Gloria."

Friday, Dec. 15

6-7pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a Cappella

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

Sunday, Dec. 17

7-8am on Classical HQR 92.7

8am-noon on Classical HQR 92.7

Monday, Dec. 18

8-10pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Salmagundi Holiday Special I I

Pat Marriott's regular Monday evening potpourri features Rick Sowash's "Christmas Rondo" and - as Pat's annual Christmas gift to WHQR listeners - Pablo Casals' joyful Christmas tale of rural Catalonia, "El Pesebre" (The Manger).

Thursday, Dec. 21

2-3pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Classical Guitar Alive

This week’s edition of Classical Guitar Alive! features music for Christmas, from traditional Christmas carols to contemporary works. Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” Otmar Macha’s “Christmas Concertino,” and more.

8-10pm on Classical HQR 92.7

The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2023

A musical celebration of the winter holidays- Advent, Chanukah, the Solstice, Christmas, Dongzhi, New Years's and Twelfth Night/Epiphany— featuring traditional carols, wassails, hymns, ballads, children's game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presents around the country.

Friday, Dec. 24

7-8am on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice Christmas Special

Sacred music for Christmas Day

8-10am on Classical HQR 92.7

Sunday Baroque Christmas Special

Baroque music for Christmas day

10am-noon on Classical HQR 92.7

Listen Live! A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Holiday perennial "A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols" allows WHQR listeners to share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

8-9pm on Classical HQR 92.7

A Chanticleer Christmas

This one-hour program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices." Chanticleer is one of the premiere vocal ensembles in the nation, and their Christmas program is a perennial favorite on WHQR. The ensemble has won two Grammys and is a member of the American Classical Music Hall of Fame.

9-10pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Welcome Christmas

There’s no better way to welcome Christmas than Welcome Christmas!, the VocalEssence holiday concert conducted by Philip Brunelle. It’s an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

Monday, Dec. 25

9-10am on Classical HQR 92.7

10-11am on Classical HQR 92.7

Harmonia: Seasonal Settings and Angelic Appearances

A Christmas morning program of early music, celebrating the holiday season with Christmas chant settings, music featuring angels, and more!

11am-noon on Classical HQR 92.7

All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas

All Is Bright is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

Noon-1pm on Classical HQR 92.7

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a chance for listeners across the country and around the world to participate in one of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations. Programming includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

1-2pm on Classical HQR 92.7

2-3pm on Classical HQR 92.7

A Latin American Christmas

A Latin American Christmas brings warm and sunny music of the season and a lot of good cheer from

3-4pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Holiday Light: Singing Angels, Silver Bells

A Holiday Light is a wonderfully diverse collection of holiday music from the Middle Ages and Renaissance to the present sung by The Western Wind, one of America's preeminent vocal ensembles. The music is a delightful mix of familiar and historical songs and carols. Host Roma Downey, weaves together the music with a narrative that is informative, witty, fresh, and moving.

8-10pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Thursday, Dec. 28

2-3pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Classical Guitar Alive- Winter's Tale

This week’s edition of Classical Guitar Alive! features music about winter, and more, including works by Vivaldi, Piazzolla, and the young Polish guitarist-composer Marek Pasieczny’s piece for guitar and clarinet, titled “Winter’s Tale.”

Sunday, Dec. 31

7-8am on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice New Year Special

Sacred music for the Octave of Christmas

8-noon on Classical HQR 92.7

Sunday Baroque New Year Special

Start your new year right with Sunday Baroque, welcoming the new year with Suzanne Bona's favorites of the baroque era.

Monday, Jan. 1

11am-1pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Listen Live! New Year's Day Concert in Vienna

A WHQR and Vienna Philharmonic tradition, the Philharmonic presents a New Year's Day program of the lively and nostalgic music from the vast repertoire of the family of Johann Strauss and their contemporaries. These concerts not only delight the audience in the Musikverein in Vienna, but also - through live transmission - throughout the world.