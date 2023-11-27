Homemade Holiday Shorts 2023

For one evening each year in December, friends of WHQR gather in our MC Erny Gallery and around their radios at home to listen to holiday stories read live by entertaining guests. This year, our storytellers, Rhonda Bellamy, Frank Bradley, and Jock Brandis & Gwenfar Rohler will read emotional and funny tales of the season. And there will be plenty of holiday music from Silivea Johnson.

Homemade Holiday Shorts is a live broadcast and begins at exactly 6pm on Sunday, December 10th.

Doors open: 5:15pm

Live Radio Show: 6pm

Reception: 7pm

*Guests will be seated by 5:50 to start the live broadcast promptly at 6pm.

Tickets are $50 each (includes the performance and reception) and can be purchased HERE All proceeds benefit WHQR.

Purchase your tickets early as capacity is limited for comfort, and these events usually sell out.

The event is broadcast live on WHQR 91.3fm at 6pm. The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is located on the third floor of 254 N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington.

Host and Emcee: New Hanover County Commissioner, Rob Zapple

Storytellers: Rhonda Bellamy, Frank Bradley, and Jock Brandis & Gwenfar Rohler.

Special Musical Guests: Silivea Johnson