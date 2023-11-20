Cinematique Presents: Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon runs from Monday, December 11 through Wednesday, December 13. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 2pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book

Watch the trailer.

