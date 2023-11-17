© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WHQR journalists win awards

WHQR
Published November 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST
(Left to Right) Kelly Kenoyer, News Director Ben Schachtman, Camille Mojica, Rachel Keith Not pictured: Nickolai Mather
(Left to Right) Kelly Kenoyer, News Director Ben Schachtman, Camille Mojica, Rachel Keith
Not pictured: Nickolai Mather

WHQR's staff won a host of awards, including five first-place wins, and Outstanding News Operation — an award for the best radio newsroom in North and South Carolina.

On November 11, 2023, the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas presented their annual awards during a luncheon at The Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the WHQR News Team shone brightly.

News Director Ben Schachtman said, "I'm incredibly proud of the team here at WHQR — and I'm grateful to RTDNAC, not just for recognizing our work, but for rewarding our attempts to do deeper, investigative, and community-based reporting."

Outstanding News Operation
First Place: WHQR

Community Impact
First Place: WHQR – Series on ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) – Rachel Keith

Consumer/Economic
First Place: WHQR – Ask a Journalist: Why is my rent so [expletive] high? – Benjamin Schachtman, Kelly Kenoyer

Education
First Place: WHQR – ‘Stamped’ out? The battle to remove an AP-English book from a New Hanover County school – Rachel Keith

Health-Medicine
First Place: WHQR – The Healing Place is not a treatment center– Benjamin Schachtman

Political/Election
Second Place: WHQR – Advocates say NC bill will hurt tenants, and could financially benefit its primary sponsor - Kelly Kenoyer
Inside WHQR