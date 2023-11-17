WHQR journalists win awards

On November 11, 2023, the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas presented their annual awards during a luncheon at The Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the WHQR News Team shone brightly.

News Director Ben Schachtman said, "I'm incredibly proud of the team here at WHQR — and I'm grateful to RTDNAC, not just for recognizing our work, but for rewarding our attempts to do deeper, investigative, and community-based reporting."

Outstanding News Operation

First Place: WHQR

Community Impact

First Place: WHQR – Series on ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) – Rachel Keith

Consumer/Economic

First Place: WHQR – Ask a Journalist: Why is my rent so [expletive] high? – Benjamin Schachtman, Kelly Kenoyer

Education

First Place: WHQR – ‘Stamped’ out? The battle to remove an AP-English book from a New Hanover County school – Rachel Keith

Health-Medicine

First Place: WHQR – The Healing Place is not a treatment center– Benjamin Schachtman

Political/Election

Second Place: WHQR – Advocates say NC bill will hurt tenants, and could financially benefit its primary sponsor - Kelly Kenoyer