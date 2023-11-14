Weekend Schedule Change for 91.3fm

WHQR is making some exciting changes to our weekend schedule! Using the results of last year’s listener survey, in addition to direct listener input and public media trends, we’re launching a new weekend lineup by changing some time slots for weekend favorites and adding a couple of shows to give you new options.

The two “new” shows we’re adding to our schedule are:

Live Wire – Host, Luke Burbank is a veteran of several public radio programs and has been a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning. He’s hosted Live Wire since 2013. Taped before a live audience in Portland, Oregon, the show’s mission is to present unpredictable interviews, original comedy and live music--from emerging artists to established acts. Listen for Live Wire, Sunday mornings at 11, starting November 26th.

Snap Judgment – Hosted by Glynn Washington, the Snap Judgment radio show mixes real stories with killer beats to produce cinematic, dramatic radio. Snap’s musical brand of storytelling dares listeners to see the world through the eyes of another. This is storytelling… with a BEAT!! Snap first aired on public radio stations nationwide in July 2010. Snap Judgment airs Sunday evenings at 7, starting November 26th.

Let us know what you think! Questions and comments are always welcome. Email: feedback@whqr.org

