Sounds Local: painter Elizabeth Darrow and Heritage House Director Fred McCary
Abstract painter Elizabeth Darrow discusses her work and Artquest, Wilmington's first art cooperative. Fred McCary, director of Heritage House, discusses a Smithsonian traveling exhibition, "200 Black Women," a feature of Black History Month at the New Hanover County Public Library. A preview is presented of the upcoming St. Thomas Celebration of the Arts. The WHQR Cultural Calendar for February 7, 1986.