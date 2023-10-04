© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR celebrates 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, every two weeks we'll be releasing some of our favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history.

Sounds Local Hosted by WHQR's first station manager

Published September 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT 
Program Host: Michael Titterton, WHQR's first station manager
Ann Russell and Marjorie McGivern discuss their new book, "Portraits of Faith," a history of religion in the area.
The oyster beds of Stump Sound, on the northwest side of Topsail Island, produce arguably the finest oysters in North Carolina.
The WHQR Cultural Calendar for January 31, 1986.
