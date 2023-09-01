© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR
Archived Broadcasts
WHQR celebrates 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, every two weeks we'll be releasing some of our favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history.

Sounds Local and Cultural Calendar

WHQR
Published September 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT

The entire "Sounds Local" program:

  • Guitarist Rob Nathanson discusses his victory over insecurity.
  • A series of workshops for aspiring local writers.
  • A preview of the NC Jazz Festival.
  • A preview of Thalian Association's production of "Something's Afoot" with guest director Nicole Thompson.
    .

The WHQR Cultural Calendar for January 24, 1986

Inside WHQR