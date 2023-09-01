WHQR celebrates 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, every two weeks we'll be releasing some of our favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history.
Sounds Local and Cultural Calendar
The entire "Sounds Local" program:
- Guitarist Rob Nathanson discusses his victory over insecurity.
- A series of workshops for aspiring local writers.
- A preview of the NC Jazz Festival.
- A preview of Thalian Association's production of "Something's Afoot" with guest director Nicole Thompson.
.
The WHQR Cultural Calendar for January 24, 1986