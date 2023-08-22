Cape Fear Conversations is a series where both local experts and residents share stories and discuss issues that affect people living in southeastern North Carolina.
Cape Fear Conversations: Housing and Homelessness
Join us for a thoughtful conversation on housing and homelessness in the Cape Fear Community. We’ll talk about the causes, the challenges, and possible solutions with a panel of experts.
On Saturday, September 9 from 12:30-2:30pm, WHQR presents another informative and enlightening event for our Cape Fear Conversations series: Housing and Homelessness. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer will lead a Q & A with local experts on how this issue affects residents in Cape Fear region.
Speakers:
- Katelyn Mattox- Social Work Supervisor, New Hanover County
- Meg McBride Stuart- Pastor, Hope Recovery Church
- Katrina Knight- Executive Director, Good Shephard Center
- Clayton Hammerski- Realtor, Intracoastal Realty
- other speaker announced soon!
This FREE event at Waterline Brewing is open to the public, but because space is limited, we asked that you please RSVP with your name and number of people in your party to rsvp@whqr.org.