Cape Fear Conversations: Housing and Homelessness

On Saturday, September 9 from 12:30-2:30pm, WHQR presents another informative and enlightening event for our Cape Fear Conversations series: Housing and Homelessness. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer will lead a Q & A with local experts on how this issue affects residents in Cape Fear region.

Speakers:



Katelyn Mattox- Social Work Supervisor, New Hanover County

Meg McBride Stuart- Pastor, Hope Recovery Church

Katrina Knight- Executive Director, Good Shephard Center

Clayton Hammerski- Realtor, Intracoastal Realty

other speaker announced soon!



This FREE event at Waterline Brewing is open to the public, but because space is limited, we asked that you please RSVP with your name and number of people in your party to rsvp@whqr.org.

