Classical music for saxophone is explored by several Wilmington saxophonists. Retired professional jazz player Sarge Parsons considers the differences between jazz and classical playing. Professional classical saxophonists Robert Williams and Frank Bongiorno (recently retired as Chair of the Music Department at UNCW) expound on the opportunities and limitations of the sax in classical music with composer David Kechley.

classical sax.mp3 Listen • 8:06

A November 1985 UNCW production of The Mandrake, a 16th century satire by Machiavelli updated to the 20th century, is discussed by Director Doug Swink, including audio cuts from the production.

mandrake.mp3 Listen • 1:40

Jim Poulson presents the WHQR Cultural Calendar for November 8, 1985.