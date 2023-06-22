Black Music Month Celebration Concert

Celebrate Black Music Month with a concert at WHQR next Thursday, June 29 at 7pm. We'll have a night of great music from gospel to standards to R&B gems. Jared Michael Cline, Silivea Johnson, Charles King, and Teddy Burgh all perform and Rhonda Bellamy will emcee the evening.

Enjoy beer, wine, soft drinks, and snacks at this family-friendly event! It's free and open to the public, but because space is limited, we ask that you please RSVP with your name and number of people in your party.

Artists:

Charles T. King III is a Native Wilmingtonian and Class of 1976 John T. Hoggard High School graduate. He started singing in Church at around 7 or 8 years old and performed at a Jazz Concert in Hartford, CT at the TruColors Brewery. He was the Vocal Entertainment for the City Club's Great Gatsby Party in March of this year and will be the Vocal Entertainment for their 4th of July Celebration. He’s sung at a number of Community functions; Juneteenth, Kwanzaa, weddings, parties, and Funerals. Charles says he “loves and enjoys singing because of the wide range of emotions it evokes from BOTH the audiences and within myself!”

Silivea Johnson is an exceptionally talented female pioneer and vocalist who is also a multifaceted Recording Artist, Musician, Songwriter, Production Engineer, and Radio Syndication Show Host. Although her primary artist genre is Faith Based Music, she is an extraordinary jazz vocalist who was also classically trained throughout her childhood years. Silivea Johnson has opened for major artists such as Patti LaBelle, and Dionne Warwick to name a few.

Shortly after graduating from college, Silivea recorded and toured as lead vocalist with Billboard Award winning Jazz Trumpeter Tom Browne. With Browne, Silvea graced various world-renowned jazz venues such as “Blues Alley”, (Georgetown), as well as “Sound Of

Brazil” (SOB’s), and “The Blue Note” in New York City. She also performed live on the 90’s popular musical television series by Black Entertainment Television Network called BET’s Jazz Central, hosted then by the late Lou Rawls. Silivea has also performed live in concert on New York City’s top Urban Radio station WBLS F.M.

Whether on the air, behind the piano, soundboard console, or at the microphone Silivea uses her platform to bridge generational gaps through music.

Driven by a passion for music and performance, Jared Michael Cline always delivers, and when he does, it usually involves a simple, yet honest, performance. As an active performer, musician, and songwriter in Wilmington, NC, Jared Michael Cline aims to connect with his audiences on a level that digs deep below the surface of each and every person in attendance. Citing his influences as "life, love, and pain", he has no problem using his pen to address thoughts and feelings that are essentially taboo, or plainly, unspoken. In 2012 he moved to Wilmington, NC to pursue schooling, having fallen in love with the local art and music scene. Since being in Wilmington, he has worked to become a better songwriter and performer, as well as a vocalist,, and has slowly matured and continues to carve his way as an active member of Wilmington's music community. Continually growing and developing, Jared Michael Cline shows immense promise as an artist and songwriter, and will certainly be one to touch even the hardest of hearts through his music.

Born in New York and reared in North Carolina, Teddy Burgh started playing flute in junior high school. There was no money for private lessons, so Burgh diligently studied his band music and supplemented his appetite by learning to play along with songs on the radio. Jazz, marches, R&B, soul, and gospel music filled the Burgh house and influenced his development. He furthered his music studies at Hampton University. After graduation, Burgh found that most bands wanted him to play saxes in addition to flute, so he worked to develop his skills on these woodwinds as well. Burgh is grateful to have shared the stage with artists such as George Duke, Stanley Clarke, Joe Chambers, Kathy Sledge, Yolanda Adams, The Manhattans, Tom Browne, and Ray Charles. In addition to being a Professor, Burgh is an active performer and composer. He also currently performs with the FROG Project.

