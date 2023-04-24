© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

WHQR's 39th Birthday Party a Lively Event!

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published April 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT
Thanks to everyone who dropped by Fermental to celebrate our 39th birthday on Saturday! We had a great time chatting with listeners, giving away a lot of station swag, and eating cake. We appreciate to opportunity to gather with staff, WHQR board members, Community Advisory Board members, and you— drinking Fermental's awesome beer and wine and celebrating your public radio station.

Scroll the photos above to find yourself and see more of this great event. More photos coming soon!

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
