WHQR's 39th Birthday Party a Lively Event!

Thanks to everyone who dropped by Fermental to celebrate our 39th birthday on Saturday! We had a great time chatting with listeners, giving away a lot of station swag, and eating cake. We appreciate to opportunity to gather with staff, WHQR board members, Community Advisory Board members, and you— drinking Fermental's awesome beer and wine and celebrating your public radio station.

Scroll the photos above to find yourself and see more of this great event. More photos coming soon!

